Nov 6 (Reuters) - STANDARD GROUP:

* ANTICIPATES FINANCIAL RESULST FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 WILL BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PRVAILING ADVERSE MARKET CONDITION IN H2 ‍​

* PROJECTS GROUP‘S EARNINGS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, WILL BE ATLEAST 25 PERCENT LOWER THAN THE LEVEL OF EARNINGS IN FY 2016 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)