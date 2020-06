June 4 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen PLC:

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN - SALE OF SHARES IN HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED (“HDFC LIFE”) BY STANDARD LIFE (MAURITIUS HOLDINGS) 2006 LIMITED

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN - SHARES WERE SOLD AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF RS 496.40 WHICH WILL RESULT IN SLMH06 RECEIVING APPROXIMATELY RS 19,657M