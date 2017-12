BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen ‍fund arm 9-mth AUM drops

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen Plc:

* AUMA AND FLOWS UPDATE

* ‍TOTAL AUMA WAS STABLE AT £646.2BN (31 DECEMBER 2016: £647.6BN)​

* ‍WITHIN TOTAL AUMA, ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE £569.7BN (31 DECEMBER 2016: £580.6BN)​

* ‍STANDARD LIFE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION INCREASED TO £182.3BN (31 DECEMBER 2016: £171.6BN)​

* ‍INTEGRATION OF ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS IS ON TRACK​

* ‍COMBINED BUSINESS HAS EXPERIENCED NET OUTFLOWS, THESE WERE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS GROWTH CHANNEL NET OUTFLOWS INCREASED BY £1.5BN​

* ‍AN INCREASE OF £4.5BN IN OUTFLOWS FROM OUR INSTITUTIONAL CHANNEL​