Oct 26 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen Plc:

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN - HDFC LIMITED HAS TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT FOR PROPOSED IPO OF HDFC LIFE PRICE BAND FIXED AT RS.275 TO RS.290 PER EQUITY SHARE​

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN - IPO OF HDFC LIFE WILL BE OPEN FOR SUBSCRIPTION TO ANCHOR INVESTORS ON NOV 6, TO PUBLIC ON NOV 7 AND CLOSE ON NOV 9​