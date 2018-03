BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen Says Sale of Shares in HDFC AMC

March 13 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen Plc

* ‍OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES

* SALE OF SHARES IN HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT BY STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SLI HAS APPROVED OFFER FOR SALE BY SLI OF UP TO 16,864,585 EQUITY SHARES IN HDFC AMC IN IPO

* SLI'S REMAINING SHAREHOLDING WOULD BE 30.23%