BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen updates on board composition

Aug 14 (Reuters) - STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN:

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- GERRY GRIMSTONE REMAINS AS CHAIRMAN, KEVIN PARRY, JOHN DEVINE, MELANIE GEE, LYNNE PEACOCK , MARTIN PIKE REMAIN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC - KEITH SKEOCH, CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE, REMAINS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN - MARTIN GILBERT, CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ROD PARIS, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, AND BILL RATTRAY, CFO, APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)