BRIEF-Standard Life Private Equity Trust says NAV was up 5.9 percent for quarter ending in June

* For quarter ended 30 june 2017 company’s NAV increased by 5.9 percent to 390.6 pence per share, from 368.9 pence per share at 31 march 2017

* Realised gains and income during the quarter ended 30 June 2017 were 16 million pounds (2.8 percent of NAV)

* The unrealised gains on the portfolio on a constant exchange rate basis were 10 million pounds (1.8 percent of NAV); in addition, there were unrealised foreign exchange gains of 8.3 million pounds (1.5 percent of NAV)

* 93.2 percent by value of the portfolio was valued by the respective underlying managers at 30 June 2017

* NAV total return was 13.7 percent for the nine months from 1 October 2016 to 30 June 2017

* Outstanding commitments were 331.2 million pounds at 30 June 2017

* Liquid resources were 111.6 million pounds at 30 June 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)