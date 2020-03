March 27 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen PLC:

* SAYS SALE OF SHARES IN HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

* SAYS ON FRIDAY 27 MARCH 2020, SLMH06, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY, SOLD 50,000,000(1) SHARES IN HDFC LIFE

* SAYS WILL RESULT IN SLMH06 RECEIVING APPROXIMATELY RS 21,863M (£237M(2)), NET OF TAXES AND EXPENSES, FROM SALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)