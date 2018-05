BRIEF-Standard Lithium Enters Into Option To Acquire Additional Land Package In Bristol Dry Lake

May 15 (Reuters) - Standard Lithium Ltd:

* STANDARD LITHIUM ENTERS INTO OPTION TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL LAND PACKAGE IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE

* STANDARD LITHIUM - WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE

* STANDARD LITHIUM - RIGHTS WILL BE ACQUIRED IN CONSIDERATION FOR SERIES OF CASH PAYMENTS AND SHARE ISSUANCES TOTALING US$2.7 MILLION AND 3.4 MILLION SHARES