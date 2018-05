BRIEF-Standard Motor Products Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

May 18 (Reuters) - Standard Motor Products Inc:

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED PURCHASE OF UP TO $20 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK UNDER A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM.

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO FUND STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM MAY BE SUSPENDED OR DISCONTINUED AT ANY TIME.