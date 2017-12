BRIEF-Standard Motor Products Forms JV With Foshan Guangdong Automotive Air Conditioning Co

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Standard Motor Products Inc:

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - FORMED A JOINT VENTURE WITH FOSHAN GUANGDONG AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING CO LTD

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS WILL INVEST APPROXIMATELY $12.5 MILLION IN 50/50 JOINT VENTURE

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - NEW COMPANY IS NAMED FOSHAN FGD SMP AUTOMOTIVE COMPRESSOR CO LTD

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC - BELIEVE TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN YEAR ONE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME INTEGRATION COSTS