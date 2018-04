April 23 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc:

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER SAYS RECOGNIZED $22.3 MILLION OF NET SEVERANCE CHARGES RELATED TO REDUCTION OF ABOUT 406 EMPLOYEES IN MARCH QUARTER - SEC FILING

* EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS TO RESULT IN ANNUAL NET COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $19 MILLION BY THE END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: