BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker reports 3Q 2017 results

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports 3Q 2017 results

* Q3 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.33 to $7.43

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $8.20 to $8.30

* Q3 earnings per share $1.95 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - ‍restructuring charges for quarter were $19.1 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - ‍reiterating its free cash flow conversion estimate of approximately 100% for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: