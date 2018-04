BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.39 Excluding Items

April 20 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc:

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $3.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.11 BILLION

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REITERATING 2018 FY ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $8.30 - $8.50 AND FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION OF APPROXIMATELY 100%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER - 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%

* “IN ADDITION TO ORGANIC GROWTH, WE CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON STRATEGIC CAPITAL ALLOCATION ACTIONS”

* “WE CONTINUE TO SEE A STRONG ACQUISITION PIPELINE AND ARE EXPLORING MULTIPLE OPPORTUNITIES TO CREATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE”

* “CONTINUE TO MAKE TARGETED INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT OUR SFS 2.0 OPERATING SYSTEM”

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 11% - 14% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MILLION OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)