BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Withdrawing Its Previously Announced Guidance For 2020

April 2 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc:

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER PROVIDES UPDATE ON CURRENT BUSINESS OPERATIONS & ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC - TO “REDUCE NON-ESSENTIAL STAFFING IN A MANNER THAT ENSURES WE ARE PREPARED FOR A DEMAND RECOVERY AT APPROPRIATE TIME”

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC - PLANS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ACQUISITION-RELATED ACTIVITY AND REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC - ANTICIPATES THAT COVID-19 DRIVEN DEMAND DISRUPTIONS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT RESULTS IN 2020