June 12 (Reuters) - Stanley Gibbons Group Plc:

* Says ‍now been comprehensively restructured​

* Reduced annualised operating costs by over 10.0 mln stg, announced disposals totaling 6.3 mln stg from sale of parts of interiors division to date​