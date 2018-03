March 29 (Reuters) - Stanlib Fahari I-Reit:

* REVENUE FOR 12 MONTHS TO DEC 31, 2017 OF ‍​270.7 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 337.6 MILLION SHILLINGS FOR 13 MONTHS TO DEC 31, 2016

* OPERATING PROFIT FOR 12 MONTHS TO DEC 31, 2017 OF 171.1 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 129.4 MILLION SHILLINGS FOR 13 MONTHS TO DEC 31, 2016 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)