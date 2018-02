BRIEF-Stantec Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.10

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc:

* STANTEC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS, DIVIDEND INCREASE, AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.10

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $805 MILLION VERSUS $820.2 MILLION ‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* IN 2018, EXPECT TO GENERATE ORGANIC GROSS REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED GROSS TO NET REVENUE RATIO BETWEEN 1.45 AND 1.50

* SEES GROSS MARGIN AS PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUE BETWEEN 52% AND 54% IN 2018‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.44, REVENUE VIEW C$904.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES NET INCOME AS PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUE AT OR ABOVE 5% IN 2018

* NET IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM OF $18.6 MILLION IN QUARTER