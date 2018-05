BRIEF-Stantec Reports Qtrly Adjusted Diluted EPS Of $0.42

May 10 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc:

* STANTEC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS: ACHIEVES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL GEOGRAPHIES, MARKING FOUR CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF GROSS AND NET ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS - DILUTED $0.42

* QTRLY NET REVENUE C$876.6 MILLION VERSUS C$870.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW C$890.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END BACKLOG OF SECURED WORK IS $5.0 BILLION-$3.8 BILLION IN CONSULTING SERVICES & $1.2 BILLION IN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: