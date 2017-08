July 27 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* Announces early termination of hart-scott-rodino waiting period

* ‍on July 26, U.S. FTC granted early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976​

* ‍Early termination granted with respect to pending acquisition of Staples by investment funds managed by Sycamore Partners​