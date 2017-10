Sept 13 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* Staples Inc - co entered into ABL credit agreement which provides for a secure asset-based loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $1,200.0 million

* Staples Inc - co entered into a term loan credit agreement which provides for a secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2,900 million​