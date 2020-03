BRIEF-Star Entertainment Announces Precautionary Measures In Response To Novel Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD- ANNOUNCES PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* STAR ENTERTAINMENT- ANNOUNCES DEACTIVATION OF EVERY SECOND GAMING MACHINE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAME TO CREATE ADDITIONAL DISTANCE

* STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD- REDUCING CAPACITY AT TABLE GAMES, INCLUDING INCREASING DISTANCING AT SEATED TABLE GAMES BETWEEN PLAYERS

* STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD- ALSO RESTRICTING TOTAL NUMBER OF PLAYERS AT EACH STAND UP TABLE GAME

* STAR ENTERTAINMENT- RESTRICTING NUMBER OF PATRONS IN INDIVIDUAL FOOD & BEVERAGE, BANQUETING & CONFERENCING, THEATRE FACILITIES TO UNDER 500 PERSONS