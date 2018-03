BRIEF-Star Entertainment Group Expands Partnership With Chow Tai Fook Enterprises & Far East Consortium International​

March 29 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* TO INCREASE TARGET DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO TO A MINIMUM OF 70% OF NORMALISED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX, FROM FY2018​

* CO EXPANDED ITS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CHOW TAI FOOK ENTERPRISES AND FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL​

* CTF & FEC TO SEPARATELY ACQUIRE 45.8 MILLION NEW SHARES IN STAR AT $5.35 PER SHARE FOR A TOTAL OF $245 MILLION EACH

* NORMALISED GROUP GROSS REVENUE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY TO 25 MARCH 2018 IS UP 18.8%

* ACTUAL GROUP GROSS REVENUE FOR PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 25 MARCH 2018 IS FLAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: