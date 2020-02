BRIEF-Star Entertainment Group Posts HY Normalised NPAT $126.4 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* TRADING IN EARLY 2H FY2020 REFLECTS CHALLENGING CONDITIONS, IMPACTED BY CAUTIOUS CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT, BUSHFIRES, CORONAVIRUS

* HY TOTAL REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ 1,053.7 MILLION, DOWN 8.4%

* GOING FORWARD, IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS WILL DEPEND ON LENGTH OF BORDER CLOSURES AND SPEED OF MARKET RECOVERY

* HY NORMALISED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $126.4 MILLION, UP 2.1%

* QUEEN’S WHARF BRISBANE PROJECT CONTINUES TO BE DE-RISKED

* IN FY20, INITIAL SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON DOMESTIC VISITATION AND REVENUE