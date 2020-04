BRIEF-Star Entertainment Group Says To Temporarily Stand Down More Than 90% Of Workforce

April 16 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* EXECUTED AN ADDITIONAL DEBT FUNDING FACILITY WITH EXISTING RELATIONSHIP BANKS FOR $200 MILLION

* HAS AVAILABLE CASH AND UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES OF ABOUT $700 MILLION

* SHUTDOWN OF THE STAR’S PROPERTIES FROM 23 MARCH WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* FOR REMAINDER OF FY2020, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 50% WITH CEO’S SALARY REDUCED BY 40%

* SECURED AGREEMENT FROM ALL DEBT PROVIDERS FOR FULL WAIVER OF GEARING & INTEREST COVER COVENANTS ON 30 JUNE

* FOR FY, $25 MILLION REDUCTION IN CAPEX VERSUS $250 MILLION GUIDANCE AT 1H FY2020 RESULTS

* THE STAR HAS APPLIED TO ACCESS JOBKEEPER PAYMENT PROGRAM AS AN ELIGIBLE EMPLOYER

* UNABLE TO RELIABLY ADVISE OF IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY2020

* LODGED CLAIM UNDER BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE POLICY ON SHUTDOWN OF ITS PROPERTIES

* JOBKEEPER PAYMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN GROUP GETTING WAGE SUBSIDY OF $1,500/FORTNIGHT PER ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEE

* FINISHED STAFFING REQUIREMENTS FOR PERIOD THAT ITS PROPERTIES ARE SHUTDOWN, RESULTING IN ABOUT 8,500 STAFF BEING STOOD DOWN

* TO TEMPORARILY STAND DOWN MORE THAN 90% OF WORKFORCE

* FROM APRIL 2020 UNTIL CURRENT RESTRICTIONS START TO LIFT, CO’S MONTHLY OPERATING EXPENSES ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $10 MILLION

* GROUP CURRENTLY HAS ABOUT $70 MILLION IN PROVISIONS FOR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

* IMPLEMENTED ACTIONS TO SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AND CAPEX THAT WILL IMPACT REMAINDER OF FY2020 & FY2021