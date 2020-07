July 13 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* WELCOMES QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT DECISION TO END SECOND GOLD COAST CASINO LICENCE PROCESS

* CONCLUDES NEGOTIATION WITH QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT AS AGREEMENT COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR GLOBAL TOURISM HUB ON GOLD COAST

* QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT ENDED BROADER MARKET PROCESS FOR SECOND CASINO LICENCE ON GOLD COAST, STATES NO INTENTION OF REVIVING IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: