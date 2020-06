BRIEF-Star Entertainment Says Co & NSW Govt Reached Agreement On Gaming Taxes

June 1 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* CO & NSW GOVERNMENT REACHED AGREEMENT ON GAMING TAXES APPLICABLE TO STAR SYDNEY UNTIL END OF FY2041

* INTERNATIONAL VIP REBATE BUSINESS, DOMESTIC REBATE BUSINESS GAMING TAX REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 10% OF REVENUE

* REACHED AGREEMENT TO PRESERVE STAR SYDNEY AS EXCLUSIVE CASINO PROVIDER OF ELECTRONIC GAMING MACHINES

* AGREED FLAT DOMESTIC GAMING TAX RATES WITH NSW GOVERNMENT FOR 20-YRS, FROM 1 JULY 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2041