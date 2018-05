May 2 (Reuters) - Star Group LP:

* STAR GROUP, L.P. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* STAR GROUP LP- FOR FISCAL 2018 Q2, REPORTED A 28.6 PERCENT INCREASE IN REVENUE TO $684.0 MILLION COMPARED WITH REVENUE OF $532.1 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: