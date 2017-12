Dec 11 (Reuters) - STARAMBA SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: STARAMBA SE: SUCCESSFUL PRE-SALE OF ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY ROYALTY EXPECTED - CEO CHRISTIAN DAUDERT TO CONCENTRATE FULLY ON STARAMBA SE IN FUTURE

* 11 CHAMPIONS AG CONTINUES TO HOLD 24 % OF STARAMBA SE

* MR. DAUDERT WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF 11 CHAMPIONS AG

* MR. DAUDERT WILL REDUCE HIS STAKE IN INVESTMENT COMPANY