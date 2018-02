Feb 15 (Reuters) - STARAMBA SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: STARAMBA SE EXCEEDS REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2017 - SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF DIGITAL BUSINESS

* SALES REVENUES OF EUR 16.1 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.1 MILLION, +670%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)