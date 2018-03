March 12 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP:

* STARBOARD RESPONDS TO MELLANOX’S PROPOSED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) IN OPEN LETTER TO MELLANOX SHAREHOLDERS

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS TOGETHER WITH ITS AFFILIATES HAS OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF ABOUT 10.6 PERCENT OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ SHARES​

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’“EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”

* STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES

* STARBOARD VALUE SAYS"REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​" OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES