BRIEF-Starboard Comments On Mellanox's Decision To Delay 2018 Annual Meeting

March 19 (Reuters) - Starboard:

* STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* ‍STARBOARD SAYS “WE ARE DISAPPOINTED BY MELLANOX’S DECISION TO CONTINUE WITH ITS PLANS TO HOLD AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN MAY​”

* ‍STARBOARD SAYS “WE ARE FURTHER DISAPPOINTED THAT MELLANOX CHOSE NOT TO EVEN ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH US REGARDING REASONABLE PROPOSAL WE SUBMITTED”

* STARBOARD SAYS HAS BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF ABOUT 10.6 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES