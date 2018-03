March 14 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* STARBOARD NOMINEES IAN G.H. ASHKEN, MARTIN E. FRANKLIN AND JAMES E. LILLIE COMMIT TO PURCHASE $25 MILLION OF NEWELL STOCK IF STARBOARD SUCCESSFULLY REPLACES THE NEWELL BOARD

* STARBOARD VALUE - IF ELECTED, ASHKEN, FRANKLIN, LILLIE COMMIT TO NOT SELL ANY SHARES THEY BUY AS LONG AS THEY CONTINUE AS NEWELL​ DIRECTORS