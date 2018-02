BRIEF-Starboard Says Owns About 10.7 Pct Of Mellanox Technologies' Shares

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP:

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS IT HAS DELIVERED A LETTER TO IRWIN FEDERMAN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS HAS OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF ABOUT 10.7 PERCENT OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ OUTSTANDING SHARES​

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS “REMAINS OPEN TO ENGAGING WITH” MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD, BUT “BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT CHANGES ARE NEEDED”

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS “REMAINS OPEN TO ENGAGING WITH” MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD, BUT “BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT CHANGES ARE NEEDED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: