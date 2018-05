May 14 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc:

* STARBOARD VALUE LP REPORTS 6.1 PERCENT STAKE IN DEPOMED INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 - SEC FILING

* STARBOARD VALUE LP - HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 7.5 PERCENT STAKE IN DEPOMED INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 - SEC FILING Source bit.ly/2IBCVlA Further company coverage: