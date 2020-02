BRIEF-Starboard Value Lp Reports 7.5% Stake In Mednax Inc As Of February 4, 2020 - SEC Filing

Feb 13 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* STARBOARD VALUE LP REPORTS 7.5% STAKE IN MEDNAX INC AS OF FEBRUARY 4, 2020 - SEC FILING

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS PURCHASED MEDNAX INC SHARES BASED BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* STARBOARD VALUE LP - ON NOV 27, 2019, DELIVERED LETTER TO MEDNAX INC NOMINATING A SLATE OF EIGHT DIRECTOR CANDIDATES

* STARBOARD VALUE LP - ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEDNAX MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING BOARD REPRESENTATION, COMPOSITION OF BOARD

* STARBOARD VALUE - TO FILE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT, WITH U.S. SEC TO BE USED TO SOLICIT VOTES FOR ELECTION OF STARBOARD'S NOMINEES AT MEDNAX AGM