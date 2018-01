Jan 31 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:

* STARBOARD VALUE LP - ON JAN 30, STARBOARD V&O FUND GAVE LETTER TO MONOTYPE IMAGING NOMINATING 4 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO MONOTYPE‘S BOARD

* STARBOARD VALUE LP REPORTS 6.1 PERCENT STAKE IN MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS AS OF JAN. 30, 2018 VERSUS 6.8 PERCENT AS OF SEPT. 26, 2017 - SEC FILING