Sept 29 (Reuters) - STARBREEZE AB:

* STARBREEZE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL TARGETS

* COMPANY‘S AMBITION IS TO ACHIEVE REVENUE OF AT LEAST SEK 2 BILLION IN 2020

* COMPANY‘S AMBITION IS TO GENERATE POSITIVE EBITDA RESULT FOR Q4 2018 AND THEN ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FOR EACH SUBSEQUENT FISCAL YEAR

* BOARD DOES NOT INTEND TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS IN NEXT FEW YEARS