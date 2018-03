March 15 (Reuters) - Starbreeze Ab:

* ‍STARBREEZE PUBLISHES TERMS OF RIGHTS ISSUE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT SEK 7.50 PER NEW SHARE​

* TOTAL ISSUE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 152 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, PROVIDED THAT RIGHTS ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: MARCH 26-APRIL 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)