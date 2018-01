BRIEF-Starbucks Announces Employee Wage Hikes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS BUILDS ON ITS FOUNDATION OF INDUSTRY-LEADING BENEFITS FOR RETAIL EMPLOYEES ANNOUNCING NEW INVESTMENTS IN COMPREHENSIVE PAID LEAVE AND WAGE

* STARBUCKS CORP - ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 2018 STOCK GRANT WITH A ONE-YEAR VEST

* STARBUCKS - ANNOUNCES SECOND WAGE INCREASE FOR ALL U.S. HOURLY AND SALARIED PARTNERS IN ADDITION TO ANNUAL INCREASES ALREADY GRANTED THIS FISCAL YEAR

* STARBUCKS- REITERATED COMMITMENT TO CREATE MORE THAN 8,000 NEW RETAIL JOBS, 500 MANUFACTURING JOBS THIS YEAR AS PART OF CO‘S STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN

* STARBUCKS CORP - IN APRIL, ALL ELIGIBLE U.S. HOURLY AND SALARIED PARTNERS WILL RECEIVE A SECOND WAGE INCREASE

* STARBUCKS CORP - NEW PARTNER (EMPLOYEE) ‍OFFERINGS WILL TOTAL MORE THAN $250 MILLION FOR MORE THAN 150,000 PARTNERS

* STARBUCKS CORP - ALL STARBUCKS RETAIL PARTNERS WILL RECEIVE AT LEAST $500 ‍STOCK GRANT, STORE MANAGERS WILL EACH RECEIVE $2000 ‍STOCK GRANT​

* STARBUCKS CORP - SERIES OF NEW PARTNER (EMPLOYEE) OFFERINGS ARE ACCELERATED BY RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LAW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: