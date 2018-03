March 12 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHROCK TO DRIVE NEXT WAVE OF PROFITABLE GROWTH IN BRAZIL

* STARBUCKS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL