BRIEF-Starbucks Raises Target For Cash Returned To Shareholders To $25 Bln Through FY2020

* STARBUCKS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND OPERATIONAL INITIATIVES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH AND CREATE LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* STARBUCKS CORP - RAISES TARGET FOR CASH RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS TO $25 BILLION THROUGH FY2020

* STARBUCKS CORP - APPROVED A 20 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE

* STARBUCKS CORP - ANTICIPATES 1 PERCENT GROWTH IN COMPARABLE STORE SALES GLOBALLY IN Q3 FY18

* STARBUCKS CORP - IN FY19, COMPANY EXPECTS NEWER DIGITAL INITIATIVES TO CONTRIBUTE ONE TO TWO POINTS OF COMP GROWTH IN U.S.

* STARBUCKS CORP - ANTICIPATES LOWER NET NEW STORE GROWTH IN U.S. FOR FY2019

* STARBUCKS CORP - ACTIVELY EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO LICENSE COMPANY-OPERATED STORES IN OTHER APPROPRIATE MARKETS

* STARBUCKS - ADDED 5 MILLION NEW DIGITALLY REGISTERED CUSTOMERS SINCE APRIL, 2 MILLION ACTIVE STARBUCKS REWARDS MEMBERS Y-O-Y TO 15 MILLION, UP 13 PERCENT

* STARBUCKS CORP - THREE NEWER MAJOR DIGITAL INITIATIVES WILL CONTRIBUTE ABOUT 1-2% ATTRIBUTABLE COMPS IN FY19

* STARBUCKS - INCREASING CLOSURE OF UNDERPERFORMING COMPANY-OPERATED STORES IN ITS MOST DENSELY PENETRATED MARKETS TO ABOUT 150 IN FY2019

* STARBUCKS CORP - CO CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSURE OF GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE DEAL WITH NESTLÉ