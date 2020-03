March 11 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* NOW OFFERING CATASTROPHE PAY TO ANY PARTNER WHO HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH OR EXPOSED TO COVID-19

* FULL CATASTROPHE PAY BENEFIT IS FOR 14 DAYS

* IF PARTNERS ARE STILL UNABLE TO RETURN TO WORK, ADDITIONAL PAY REPLACEMENT MAY BE MADE UP TO 26 WEEKS

* CATASTROPHE PAY IS ALSO OFFERED TO THOSE PARTNERS WHO COMES IN CLOSE PROLONGED CONTACT WITH SOMEONE IN THEIR STORE OR HOUSEHOLD WHO HAS COVID-19