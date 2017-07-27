FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbucks to acquire remaining shares of east China JV
July 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Starbucks to acquire remaining shares of east China JV

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* Starbucks to acquire remaining shares of east China joint venture and operate all starbucks stores in Mainland China; acquisition advances company’s long-term China growth agenda

* Starbucks Corp - ‍reaffirms its commitment to operating 5,000 stores in Mainland China by 2021​

* Starbucks Corp - deal for ‍approximately $1.3 billion in cash consideration​

* Says ‍to acquire remaining 50% of its East China JV and divest its 50% interest in its Taiwan JV​

* Starbucks Corp - both transactions undertaken with long-term JV Partners President Chain Store Corporation and Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

* Starbucks Corp - ‍Starbucks will assume 100% ownership of approximately 1,300 starbucks stores in Shanghai and Jiangsu And Zhejiang Provinces​

* Starbucks - UPEC, PCSC to acquire co's 50% interest in president Starbucks Coffee Taiwan & assume 100% ownership of co's operations in Taiwan for about $175 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

