March 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS TRANSFORMS MENTAL HEALTH BENEFIT FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES

STARBUCKS- STARTING APRIL 6, TO PROVIDE ALL U.S. PARTNERS, ELIGIBLE FAMILY MEMBERS ACCESS TO 20 SESSIONS A YEAR WITH A MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/COACH