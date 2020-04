April 22 (Reuters) - Starcom PLC:

* STARCOM PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* STARCOM PLC - TAKING STEPS TO CONTAIN COSTS, INCLUDING FURLOUGHING CERTAIN EMPLOYEES & REDUCING WAGES FOR NON-FURLOUGHED STAFF AND MANAGEMENT

* STARCOM - APPLIED FOR GOVERNMENT BACKED LOAN THAT IS PART OF SUPPORT PACKAGE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT OFFERS TO BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: