March 8 (Reuters) - Starcom Plc:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 5.44 MILLION USD

* REVENUES FOR YEAR WERE $5.4M (2016: $5.1M), AN INCREASE OF 6%

* EBITDA LOSS EXCLUDING SHARE OPTIONS PROVISION WAS $193,000 (2016: LOSS OF $781,000, AFTER ADJUSTING FOR INVENTORY WRITEDOWN)

* REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2018 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1M (Q1 2017: $765,000)

* HAVE POINT TO GOOD GROWTH IN REVENUES AND A CONTINUING IMPROVEMENT IN GROSS MARGINS IN 2018