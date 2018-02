Feb 19 (Reuters) - Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* STARCORE ANNOUNCES 3RD QUARTER PRODUCTION RESULTS

* STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD - DURING Q3 AT SAN MARTIN, REPORTED PRODUCTION OF 2,405 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES

* STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES - DURING Q3 AT SAN MARTIN, TOTAL OF 65,598 TONNES WAS MILLED AT AVERAGE GRADE OF 1.23 G/T GOLD AND 16.46 G/T SILVER