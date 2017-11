Nov 21 (Reuters) - Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* Starcore enters into Letter of Intent to acquire the Santa Fe Project

* Starcore International Mines - ‍under terms of LoI, Starcore will have an exclusive period of up to 120 days to conduct its due diligence on Santa Fe​

* Starcore - ‍ in consideration of transfer to co of property by owners, co shall issue 5 million common shares to owners upon signing of agreement​