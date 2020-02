Feb 28 (Reuters) - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust:

* YTL STARHILL GLOBAL REIT MANAGEMENT TO GIVE FINANCIAL RELIEF TO QUALIFYING TENANTS AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* SUPPORT MEASURES EXTENDED TO RETAIL TENANTS AT SINGAPORE PROPERTIES WILL INCLUDE RENTAL REBATES AND MARKETING ASSISTANCE

* YTL STARHILL GLOBAL DOES NOT EXPECT CURRENT SUPPORT MEASURES TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT OF SGREIT FOR FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: